Nov 22 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings :

* Says it will pay 2016 A share special dividend of 0.3 yuan per share to the shareholders on record date of Nov. 25

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Nov. 28 and the dividend will be paid on Nov. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xP7uoj

