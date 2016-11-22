UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Orion Corp :
* Says it will divest its food business into a new subsidiary, named Orion Corp
* Says it will change company name to Orion Holdings Corp and will be engaged in subsidiary management and investment, for holding company system transformation
* Divesture effective date is June 1, 2017 and expected registered date is June 5, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/m4dult
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources