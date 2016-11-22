UPDATE 3-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comment from Winterkorn's lawyer, paragraph 6)
Nov 22 Xiamen C&D Inc
* Says unit wins land auction for 2.9 billion yuan ($421.21 million)in Changsha city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fNrg4h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comment from Winterkorn's lawyer, paragraph 6)
LONDON, Jan 27 A key market measure of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone broke above 1.8 percent on Friday for the first time in more than a year, in the region of the ECB's near 2 percent target.
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago