Nov 22 Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd

* Says it plans to set up asset management unit with registered capital at 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) to focus on debt-for-equity swap deals

* Says board agrees to appoint Kang Yi as deputy head of the bank

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fmGWLp ; bit.ly/2fAP7Bw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)