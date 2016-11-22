BRIEF-Garanti Faktoring FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 19.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
Nov 22 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 835.4 million yuan ($121.37 million) in property project in Chengdu
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fmPl1s
($1 = 6.8829 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage: