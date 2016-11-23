Nov 23 Spero Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 26th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for investment

* Says maturity date is Nov. 22, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,533 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/T5nudP

