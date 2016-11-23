Nov 23 Tatwah Smartech Co., Ltd. :

* Says the controlling shareholder Cai Xiaoru sold 10.1 percent stake in the co to a Zhuhai-based investment partnership

* Says Cai Xiaoru cut stake in the co to 31.5 percent

* Says the investment partnership raised stake in the co to 10.1 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ef6lR3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)