Nov 23 Kingsignal Technology :

* Says its Hong Kong-based subsidiary plans to invest $2.3 million in its Thailand-based subsidiary

* Says it will hold 11 percent stake in the Thailand-based subsidiary, down from 49 percent stake, after the investment

* Says the Hong Kong-based subsidiary will hold 77.7 percent stake in the Thailand-based subsidiary after investment

