Nov 23 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 120 million yuan ($17.41 million), 160 million yuan and 120 million yuan respectively to set up three auto parts units

* Says it plans to set up JV with BIA Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH in Wuxi with investment at 6 million euros ($6.38 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gJyOqN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8925 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)