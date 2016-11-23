Nov 23 Citic Guoan Wine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 500 million yuan ($72.53 million) to 757.3 million yuan via debt-for-equity swap

* Says it plans to sell wine sales unit's equity and debts for 226.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gJuCaE; bit.ly/2fEkvyP

