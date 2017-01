Nov 23 Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up real estate unit with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($29.02 million)

* Says it plans to shut down one of its coal mines in Guizhou province in efforts to reduce overcapacity

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gjl2rF; bit.ly/2fEgSZU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8925 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)