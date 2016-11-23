UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Ideal Bike Corp :
* Says it plans to issue the fourth series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9IBpb4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources