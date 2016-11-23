UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi
* Says 20 million shares held by shareholder Huang Guozhong, representing 9.88 percent total issued share capital of co, will be auctioned on Dec 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfcKPV; bit.ly/2f5V7G7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources