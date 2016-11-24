Nov 24 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd :

* Says it to sell its entire holding stake in nine Dalian-based units to a Dalian-based group firm at price of 371.8 million yuan

* Says it to buy a Dalian-based property unit that held by its Dalian-based hotel unit, for 7.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FJNsRT

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)