UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell its entire holding stake in nine Dalian-based units to a Dalian-based group firm at price of 371.8 million yuan
* Says it to buy a Dalian-based property unit that held by its Dalian-based hotel unit, for 7.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FJNsRT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources