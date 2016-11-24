UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to inject capital of 10 million yuan in a Beijing-based tech firm named CloudSong (CHN) Science & Technology Co Ltd, and will hold a 20 percent stake in it after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IvhaI0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources