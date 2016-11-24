Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
Nov 24 Hainan Yatai Industrial Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says two Beijing-based investment companies filed lawsuit against the co and Zhongxinghua Certified Public Accountants LLP with Beijing First Intermediate People's Court, claiming the defendants have damaged the plaintiffs' interests in the private placement of the co in 2014
* Says the plaintiffs are requesting the private placement plan proposed on Nov. 28, 2014 invalid and seeking for a damage compensation of 50 million yuan from Zhongxinghua Certified Public Accountants LLP
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.