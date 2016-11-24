Nov 24 Miyakoshi Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 3.9 million new shares worth totaling 1.85 billion yen in private placement to Pacific State Holdings Limited, on Dec. 12

* Says Pacific State Holdings will pay for the new shares via DES

* Co's top shareholder Crown United's stake in co will be diluted to 17.06 percent down from 21.33 percent and to become the second major shareholder

* Pacific State Holdings Ltd will hold 19.99 percent stake in co and to be the top shareholder after the transaction

* Shareholding structure change to occur on Dec. 12

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TYsKTz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)