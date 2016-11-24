Nov 24 Alpine Electronics Inc :

* Says unit ALPINE ELECTRONICS(CHINA) CO., LTD's stake in its unit Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd to decrease to 44.33 percent from 48.75 percent in December

* Says this is due to Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology (Shanghai)'s capital increase

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NV3Y9v

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)