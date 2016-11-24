Nov 24 Alpine Electronics Inc :

* Says it to merge its Japan-based unit ALPINE GIKEN, INC and the unit to be dissolved after merger

* Says its unit ALPINE MANUFACTURING,INC to merge unit Alpine Technology Manufacturing and another Japan-based unit

* Says ALPINE MANUFACTURING,INC to be surviving company and other two units to be dissolved after merger

* Says the mergers will effective on April 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lUPLkJ

