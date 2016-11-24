Nov 24 Kodi M Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 5th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 30 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Feb. 15, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 7,053 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZpHpnx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)