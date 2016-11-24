UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to transfer 12 percent stake in Guangdong-based technology unit to an individual Sun Jingchao for 0 yuan
* Says the co will hold 55 percent stake in the technology unit after the stake transfer
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mWKKmq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources