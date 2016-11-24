Nov 24 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to transfer 12 percent stake in Guangdong-based technology unit to an individual Sun Jingchao for 0 yuan

* Says the co will hold 55 percent stake in the technology unit after the stake transfer

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mWKKmq

