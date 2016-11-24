Nov 24 Shanghai Challenge Textile Company Limited :

* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in its Shanghai-based sports unit for 95 million yuan

* Says it will sell 25.9 percent stake in its Shanghai-based software unit for at least 56 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/n1HKe1; goo.gl/vjFdpN

