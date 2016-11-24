Fitch: BNY Mellon Continues to Generate Good Operating Leverage

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat