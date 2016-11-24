BRIEF-Comprehensive Leasing FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )
Nov 24 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 19 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) bonds
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2fIBr7u
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9161 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The road to college has turned into an autobahn for some high school seniors this year.
* Govts use syndications to stem exodus of banks from bond issues