Nov 24 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Shows China Evergrande Group has bought 84.2 million A-shares in China Vanke Co Ltd at an average 27.25 yuan ($3.94) per share on November 18, taking its holding to 11.03 percent from 10.16 percent

