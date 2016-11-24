Nov 24 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd :

* Says it completes acquisition of 96.03 percent stake in Nanjing tech firm

* Co holds 98.60 percent in the Nanjing tech firm currently (2.57 percent stake of shares were acquired from minority shareholders during period from May to Aug.)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m6k1mf

