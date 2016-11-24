Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says it completes acquisition of 96.03 percent stake in Nanjing tech firm
* Co holds 98.60 percent in the Nanjing tech firm currently (2.57 percent stake of shares were acquired from minority shareholders during period from May to Aug.)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m6k1mf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)