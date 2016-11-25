BRIEF-Celgene CEO says tax reform could provide significant benefit to U.S. economy, healthcare industry - Conf Call
* Celgene says Q4 topline growth was predominantly volume driven with 14 percent of growth coming from product volume: Conf Call
Nov 25 Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 5.16 yuan per share to raise up to 103.3 million yuan ($14.94 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2grgzmj ($1 = 6.9161 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems