Nov 25 Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 5.16 yuan per share to raise up to 103.3 million yuan ($14.94 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2grgzmj ($1 = 6.9161 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)