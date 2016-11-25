Nov 25 Lvjing Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says two Tibet-based technology firms will raise stake in the co to 5.8 percent and 8.7 percent respectively, both up from 0 percent, after the private placement

* Says Shanghai-based asset management firm will raise stake in the co 22.9 percent from 0 percent

* Says Tian'an Life Insurance Co., Ltd. will raise stake in the co to 24.3 percent from 0 percent

* Says the shareholder Yu Bin will raise its voting rights in the co to 29.9 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Yt0HiK; goo.gl/78pWuf; goo.gl/mtwN70; goo.gl/cjGY28; goo.gl/g3h9DT

