Nov 25 Semicon Light Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest additional 9 billion won(9,000 shares) in NHT consortium, for management participation

* NHT consortium was established in 2016 and capitalized as 29 billion won

* Says it will hold 77.7 percent stake(22,500 shares)in NHT consortium after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RupF9y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)