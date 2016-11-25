Nov 25 Arion Technology Inc :

* Says it will transfer 2.2 million shares of Dream T Entertainment Co Ltd, a record firm, to Singapore-located company Elektromotive Group Limited, for business diversity

* Says transaction amount is 9.19 billion won

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in Dream T Entertainment Co Ltd after the transaction

