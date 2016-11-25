BRIEF-Celgene CEO says tax reform could provide significant benefit to U.S. economy, healthcare industry - Conf Call
* Celgene says Q4 topline growth was predominantly volume driven with 14 percent of growth coming from product volume: Conf Call
Nov 25 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd :
* Says its unit established a pharmaceutical technology JV in Guizhou on Nov. 14 with individuals
* Says the JV with registered capital of 3 million yuan and the unit holds 40 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/y3zwgT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Celgene says Q4 topline growth was predominantly volume driven with 14 percent of growth coming from product volume: Conf Call
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems