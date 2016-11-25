BRIEF-Celgene CEO says tax reform could provide significant benefit to U.S. economy, healthcare industry - Conf Call
* Celgene says Q4 topline growth was predominantly volume driven with 14 percent of growth coming from product volume: Conf Call
Nov 25 Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Beijing Food and Drug Administration Bureau
* Says its unit began restarting drug production and sale
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems