BRIEF-Getinge: can't rule out more costs related to FDA quality control probe
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
Nov 25 China Tianying Inc :
* Says it won a bid to undertake sanitation work in Hancheng county for 5 years, with price of 28.8 million yuan per annual
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WQ8uUB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems
* Number of outbreaks, strains at unprecedented level-experts