Nov 25 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will boost 260 million yuan in its Jiangsu-based bio-medicine unit

* Says it will also use 3 million yuan to buy the rest 2 percent stake in the bio-medicine unit

* Says the co will hold 100 percent stake in the unit and the unit to be capitalized at 300 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oR4EXD

