BRIEF-J&J has two-year agreement on stake in R&D company
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit
Nov 25 Songwon Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 27,555 shares of Songwon International AG, a Switzerland chemical products company, to improve management efficiency by simplifying governance structure
* Says transaction amount is 76.09 billion won
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(46,075 shares) in Songwon International AG, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mhB6SB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss private banks have profited from rising stock markets and renewed client optimism since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 26 State-owned German lender HSH Nordbank is close to concluding the sale of parts of its 3.2 billion euro ($3.4 billion) loan portfolio and Australia's Macquarie Group is expected to be among the buyers, sources familiar with the matter said.