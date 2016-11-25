BRIEF-TSKB REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 26.6 million lira
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
Nov 25 Daiwa Securities Group Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 29th series unsecured corporation bonds worth 22 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.350 percent
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with maturity date Dec. 1, 2023
* Says subscription date on Nov. 25, payment date on Dec. 1
* Proceeds to be used for bonds repayment
* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.