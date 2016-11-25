Nov 25 Colowide Co Ltd :

* Says its subsidiary, REINS international inc., will purchase 13,500,000 shares of Reins International (USA) Co Ltd, which has been engaged in the operation of barbecue restaurant in North America

* Says transaction amount will be $87 million

* Effective date Dec. 16

* Says REINS international will hold 100 percent stake in Reins International (USA), up from 0

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3rfeoD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)