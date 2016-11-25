Nov 25 Ad Me Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue 258,000 ordinary shares via private placement to an individual on Dec. 15 and to raise about totally 40 million yen

* Says the individual's voting rights in the co to increase to 11.82 percent from 5.74 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZzoHUC

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)