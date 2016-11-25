Nov 25 Heren Health :

* Says it plans to use 5.1 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Nanning with a Guangxi-based technology company

* Says the new company with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in medical information services

* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hw1HFt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)