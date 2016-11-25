Nov 25 Unitika Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a synthetic resins JV in Thailand named as Unitika Plastics Trading(Thailand) Co Ltd in April 2017, jointly with Osaka-based plastic maker Terabo Co Ltd and Thailand-based firm KOSEN FIBERTEC (THAILAND) Co Ltd

* Says JV is capitalized at 45 million baht and co will hold 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ze1fRz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)