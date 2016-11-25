BRIEF-Getinge: can't rule out more costs related to FDA quality control probe
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
Nov 25 China Tianying Inc
* Says share trade to halt from November 28 pending announcement related to employee stock ownership plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gnPnY1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems
* Number of outbreaks, strains at unprecedented level-experts