UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Colowide Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to set up new unit in the U.S., named AME-GYU CO., Ltd., to hold shares of target companies and to undertake the operation management
* Says the new unit to be capitalized at $40 million
* Says related release disclosed on Nov. 25
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AFBeS9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources