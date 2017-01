Nov 25 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :

* Says a Wanzai county-based trading firm(plaintiff) files a lawsuit against co's property unit(defendant), on equity transfer contract disputes

* Plaintiff requests defendant to return equity and pay liquidated damages and to bear the lawsuit related fee as well as relevant insurance expenses

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TZSujB

