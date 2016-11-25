Nov 25 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration Bureau

* Says certificate issued to agent mixture, oral solution and mucilage manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until Nov. 20, 2021

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HM8zKg

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)