UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd :
* Says to sell stake in two JVs including 40 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based fiber technology firm and 50 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based clothing firm
* Says selling price of totally 25 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bNDKYv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources