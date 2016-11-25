BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing to lease one Airbus A320 to Airasia
* Calc-discloseable Transaction - Lease Of Aircraft To Airasia
Nov 25 Chongqing Yukaifa Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 330 million yuan ($47.71 million) medium-term notes
Nov 25 Chongqing Yukaifa Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 330 million yuan ($47.71 million) medium-term notes
Jan 26 Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, said:
* Notes are expected to be issued on Feb. 2, 2017