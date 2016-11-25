Nov 25 Uni-President Enterprises :

* Says its subsidiary President (BVI) Intl. Invt. Holdings Ltd. will sell entire 27.5 million shares of Uni-Home Tech Corp. at $20 million in total to Honour-Star International Holdings Limited

* Says President (BVI) Intl. Invt. Holdings Ltd. will hold 0 percent stake in the target company after sale

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/q7Qabb

