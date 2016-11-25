BRIEF-Getinge: can't rule out more costs related to FDA quality control probe
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
Nov 25 Innopharmax :
* Says it plans to buy 11.7 percent stake in a chemical pharmaceutical company at T$114.9 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JFkwNd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 26 Getinge Ab CEO told analysts and media in a conference call:
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems
* Number of outbreaks, strains at unprecedented level-experts