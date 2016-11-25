Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Nov 25 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up investment JV with size up to 1.5 billion yuan ($216.86 million) with CITIC Securities Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fLTjOE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent decision to ease reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to less state oversight of the industry, paving the way for more credit, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56