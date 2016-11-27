BRIEF-Unity Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.32
* Unity Bancorp reports quarterly net income increased 20% and annual earnings increased 38%
Nov 27 Jiangsu Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says share trade to debut on November 29 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fSB7mQ
* Commercial National Financial Corporation reports 4th quarter 2016 earnings
PARIS, Jan 26 The French Senate's finance commission raised concerns on Thursday over proposed new Basel banking rules, urging the central bank governor to defend domestic banks' internal models and their treatment of specialised loans.